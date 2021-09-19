Piper Sandler Comments on The Allstate Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Allstate in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $15.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $15.55. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALL. Citigroup cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. decreased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.47.

Shares of ALL opened at $131.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.62 and a 200-day moving average of $128.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 88.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 150.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.