Piper Sandler Comments on Valero Energy Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Valero Energy in a report released on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.94. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

NYSE VLO opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.91. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.64%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Valero Energy by 55.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Valero Energy by 222.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.