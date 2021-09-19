Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $17.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.05. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The company had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,354,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,775,000 after buying an additional 31,443 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 547.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after buying an additional 696,713 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 41.1% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 87,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 25,349 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $12,446,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.