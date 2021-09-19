Piper Sandler Weighs in on Cisco Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cisco Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now expects that the network equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.52.

CSCO opened at $56.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $239.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,063,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,767 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,670,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,737,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,954,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,537,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,935,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,696,519,000 after acquiring an additional 494,757 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,346,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,811,048,000 after acquiring an additional 710,318 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.