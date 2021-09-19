Pirate Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $496.24 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 19th. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $496.24 million and $632,265.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $2.66 or 0.00005545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.03 or 0.00290363 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.95 or 0.00137734 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.94 or 0.00196196 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003250 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000572 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 186,899,756 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

