PolySwarm (NCT) Price Down 13.2% This Week

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. PolySwarm has a market cap of $7.31 million and approximately $47,534.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One PolySwarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00058671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.11 or 0.00128707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00013057 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00049193 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

