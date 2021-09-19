Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,007 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,994 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.21% of Popular worth $12,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BPOP. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 27.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 159,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 34,578 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 3.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 61.4% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Popular alerts:

In related news, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $1,145,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $605,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,352 shares of company stock worth $3,157,225 over the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $73.23 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $83.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.22 and a 200 day moving average of $74.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $642.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.34 million. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.