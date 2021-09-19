Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.63.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Post by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 0.9% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Post by 10.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Post by 5.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 71.8% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Post stock opened at $107.69 on Friday. Post has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.69.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Research analysts forecast that Post will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

