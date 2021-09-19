PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,397 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $688,857,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $590,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $366,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,358,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $204,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.55.

Shares of PPG opened at $146.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.40. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.95 and a twelve month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

