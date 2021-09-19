PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,963,549,000 after buying an additional 4,671,397 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 99.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,530,000 after buying an additional 383,513 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 284.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 377,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,667,000 after buying an additional 279,104 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 134.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 409,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,472,000 after buying an additional 234,840 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $32,746,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $146.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.95 and a twelve month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.55.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

