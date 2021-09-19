PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 100.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,453 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,556 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,491 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 1,332.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,120,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

NYSE PPL opened at $28.68 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

