Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.15% of Premier Financial worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFC. Raymond James increased their price objective on Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Premier Financial stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.53. Premier Financial Corp. has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $35.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.32.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.13%.

Premier Financial Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.