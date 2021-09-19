Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 87.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 338,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in V.F. by 91.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 66.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VFC opened at $69.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

