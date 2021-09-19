Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 368,596 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,117,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,596 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.54% of Focus Financial Partners worth $54,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,118,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,013,000 after buying an additional 468,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,744,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,216,000 after acquiring an additional 553,915 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,087,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,217,000 after purchasing an additional 769,362 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,465,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,987,000 after purchasing an additional 268,973 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FOCS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

FOCS stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.90. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

