Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 75,134 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,292 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,134 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $47,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,415 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.14.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,806,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,452 shares of company stock worth $2,540,766 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $133.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.23, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.48 and its 200 day moving average is $164.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $127.83 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

