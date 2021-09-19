Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $49.75 Million Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,159 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Nasdaq worth $49,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $192.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.67 and a 200-day moving average of $171.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.01 and a fifty-two week high of $199.88.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.95%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $375,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,404 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

