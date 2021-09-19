Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $52.35 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,110 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Amphenol worth $52,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Amphenol by 67.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 112.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 286.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,680,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH opened at $75.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $77.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

