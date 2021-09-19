Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $54.65 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,327 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Enphase Energy worth $54,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,506,000 after acquiring an additional 44,623 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 625.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 43,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 37,455 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,326,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.03.

ENPH stock opened at $160.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.41 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.42 and a 200-day moving average of $159.11.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,011.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,660,908.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,634 shares of company stock valued at $12,895,553. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

