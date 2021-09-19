Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $57.82 Million Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 873,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,072 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.51% of Southwest Gas worth $57,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 5.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,650,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,389,000 after acquiring an additional 79,341 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the first quarter worth about $1,580,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $1,094,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $68.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.17. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $821.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

SWX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.