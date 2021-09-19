Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $58.23 Million Position in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,250,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710,641 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.08% of Diversey worth $58,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Diversey by 3.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Diversey during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Diversey during the second quarter worth $321,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diversey by 28.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,688,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,250,000 after buying an additional 371,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Diversey during the second quarter valued at about $741,000. 96.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Diversey in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of Diversey stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Diversey Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

