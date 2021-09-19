Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,085,020 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Southwest Airlines worth $57,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUV. Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 410,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,089,000 after acquiring an additional 23,578 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 14.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $49.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.11. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $35.82 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

