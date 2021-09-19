Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 29,866 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 29,866 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Phillips 66 worth $57,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.19.

NYSE:PSX opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.65 and a 200 day moving average of $79.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

