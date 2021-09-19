Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 154,992 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,247,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,992 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Essential Utilities worth $57,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 459.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.72%.

In other Essential Utilities news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,550 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

