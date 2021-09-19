Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Up 47.6% in August

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSET opened at $55.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.56. Principal Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $41.22 and a 1 year high of $57.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Principal Quality ETF by 165.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,787,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000.

