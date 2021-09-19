Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Short Interest Down 29.2% in August

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the August 15th total of 122,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFHD. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Professional by 50.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Professional by 47.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Professional during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Professional during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Professional by 14.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Professional from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Professional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Professional in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Professional currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFHD opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.40. Professional has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.04.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). Professional had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Professional will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

