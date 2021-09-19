ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UWM. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 11,499.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $718,000.

NYSEARCA UWM opened at $55.61 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $63.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.19.

