ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Short Interest Update

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,322,600 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the August 15th total of 914,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:PBSFF opened at $19.65 on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.74.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios.

