Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock Position Decreased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,784 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after buying an additional 68,195 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

In related news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTGX stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $833.55 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.92.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

