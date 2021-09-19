Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.39.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,580 shares of company stock worth $673,651 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $61.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.56. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.