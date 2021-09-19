Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,080 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,897 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,676 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 45.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,143,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,033,000 after purchasing an additional 665,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,569,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,026,000 after purchasing an additional 554,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,733,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $61.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,431.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,580 shares of company stock worth $673,651 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.39.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

