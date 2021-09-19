Pundi X[new] Reaches Market Capitalization of $434.97 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00003531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $434.97 million and approximately $75.45 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

