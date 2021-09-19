PutinCoin (PUT) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 19% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 19th. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $618,613.49 and $332.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 41.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,376.33 or 1.00173325 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00080536 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008766 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00065733 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008395 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001225 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002149 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

