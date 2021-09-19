Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the August 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE PIM opened at $4.03 on Friday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 260,079 shares in the last quarter. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

