Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the August 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE PIM opened at $4.03 on Friday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%.
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
