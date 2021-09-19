Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Herbalife Nutrition in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $41.31 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.46.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $415,666. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

