Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Cut by Analyst

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for LivaNova in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $82.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.47. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $86,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1,066.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.