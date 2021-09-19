Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $8.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $8.54. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,600.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2022 earnings at $33.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $46.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $57.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $73.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CMG. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,819.76.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,909.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,838.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,577.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,940.99. The firm has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

