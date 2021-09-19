Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note issued on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40.

PEAK has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $34.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.02. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

