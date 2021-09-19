Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for ASGN Incorporated Issued By William Blair (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – William Blair lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ASGN in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $974.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.25 million.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASGN. Hanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

NYSE ASGN opened at $110.18 on Friday. ASGN has a one year low of $61.70 and a one year high of $114.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 4,262.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $911,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $4,662,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,527. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

