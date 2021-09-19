Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FITB. Odeon Capital Group lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.96.

FITB stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

