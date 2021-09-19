Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Reduced by Analyst

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GSK. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.84. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 60,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 70.13%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.