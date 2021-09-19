QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Price Hits $0.0069 on Top Exchanges

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. During the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $97,855.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00058763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00130057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013131 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00046283 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol (CRYPTO:EQUAD) is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

