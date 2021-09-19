QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,445 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 67.2% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $2,755,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $117,110,000 after acquiring an additional 102,003 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 14.6% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.60. The company had a trading volume of 14,527,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,880,986. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.81. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.30 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

