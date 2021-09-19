Quiztok (QTCON) One Day Volume Hits $4.98 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Quiztok coin can currently be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quiztok has a market cap of $23.93 million and $4.98 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quiztok has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quiztok Coin Profile

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,702,036,716 coins. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

