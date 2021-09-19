Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.00 Million

Brokerages predict that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will announce $71.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Radware’s earnings. Radware posted sales of $62.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year sales of $281.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $281.30 million to $281.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $311.05 million, with estimates ranging from $309.40 million to $312.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $35.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89. Radware has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average is $30.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Radware by 21.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Radware by 5,510.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Radware by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Radware by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

