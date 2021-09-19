Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Radware worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,186,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,095,000 after acquiring an additional 100,132 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,232,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,144,000 after acquiring an additional 119,536 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,153,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,075,000 after acquiring an additional 39,950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,095,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,570,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Radware during the first quarter valued at $26,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities upgraded Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $35.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.05. Radware Ltd. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

