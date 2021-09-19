Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 25,348 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,804 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,348 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of The Bancorp worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TBBK. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 953.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,832 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $3,906,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,311 shares in the company, valued at $20,037,773.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,603 shares of company stock worth $5,784,182 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TBBK opened at $22.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.47. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $79.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.98 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

