Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 27,385 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,385 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 182.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 330.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

NYSE:KIM opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.96.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.