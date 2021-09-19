Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 103,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of CVR Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 2,302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CVR Energy by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in CVR Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

CVI opened at $13.91 on Friday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.95.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

