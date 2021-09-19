Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 3.5% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 49.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.0% in the second quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Penn National Gaming stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.55 and a 200-day moving average of $85.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.09 and a 1-year high of $142.00.
In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.53.
Penn National Gaming Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.