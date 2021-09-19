Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Banner worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter valued at about $663,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Banner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Banner by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Banner by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Banner by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 26,506 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.41. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $60.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.75 million. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

Banner Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

